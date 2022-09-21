Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Up 24.1%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) shares rose 24.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 224,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 113,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Candente Copper Trading Up 24.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.54 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Candente Copper Company Profile

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

