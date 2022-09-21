Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206,243 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 917,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 89,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of CNQ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,218. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.05%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

