Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 850,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 62,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,532. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $45.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,467,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,233,000 after acquiring an additional 492,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 91.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,788,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,870 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 96.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.