Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 424,200 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 400,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a PE ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Transactions at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambium Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 526,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 235,750 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

