Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 47,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 90,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of C$44.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.34.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Featured Stories

