BSP Financial Group Limited (BFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

BSP Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

BSP Financial Group Limited provides commercial banking and finance services to individual and corporate customers in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands, the Fiji, the Cook Islands, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Cambodia, and Laos. The company's products and services include transaction, saving, foreign currency, and term deposits; business cheque and solicitor's trust accounts; personal, home, personal asset, bridging, tailored business, commercial and residential property investment, construction development, and seasonal finance loans; savings and debit cards; SME business loans; overdraft, asset financing, insurance premium funding, prioritized loan processing, safety deposit box, and electronic banking services; and bill pay, payroll, online business banking, and merchant services.

