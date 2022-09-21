Bryan H. Lawrence Sells 3,695 Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 3,695 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $76,153.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,639.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 3.2 %

REPX stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 66,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,109. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $435.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $88.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 379,047 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 373,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 55.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 61.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Featured Stories

