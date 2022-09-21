Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
BC traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 530,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,454. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brunswick by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
