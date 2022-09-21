Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BC traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $72.21. The company had a trading volume of 530,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,454. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Brunswick by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners started coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

