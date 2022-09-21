BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOOO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. BRP had a negative return on equity of 526.63% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $130.92.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BRP by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 116,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,622,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in BRP by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

