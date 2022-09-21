Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Up 1.5%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.12 and last traded at C$28.93. 58,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 67,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Business Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

