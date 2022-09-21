Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Up 1.5%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.12 and last traded at C$28.93. 58,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 67,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.50.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.95.
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
