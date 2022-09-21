Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BAMR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,139. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
