Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAMR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,139. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,598.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 269,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

