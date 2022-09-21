Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Broadcom worth $116,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,078,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $492.61. The stock had a trading volume of 9,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,719. The company has a market capitalization of $199.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

