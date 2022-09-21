Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,413,962,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after purchasing an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,372,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232,347 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.85. 90,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

