Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.74.

EAT traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.44. 6,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,131. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.43.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

