Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5,514.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 127,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $85.80 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at $99,990.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.