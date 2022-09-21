Bridge Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,724,000 after buying an additional 614,485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after acquiring an additional 611,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,889. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.67.
