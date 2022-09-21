Bridge Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 254,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,043 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. 185,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,110. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

