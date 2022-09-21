Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 26,095 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.52. The company had a trading volume of 5,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $86.24.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.