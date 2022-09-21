Bridge Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Bridge Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 613,227 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $861,000.

XMVM stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. 9,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,291. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $50.87.

