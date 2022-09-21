Bridge Advisory LLC Invests $415,000 in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:SGDM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 51,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,089. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $35.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.