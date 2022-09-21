Bridge Advisory LLC Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,057. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $57.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

