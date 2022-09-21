Bridge Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 398,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 110,685 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,427,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 42,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,757,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $60.96.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

