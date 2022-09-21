Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Update

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Theriault acquired 2,500 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.56 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,162.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. 6,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,210. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $106.08.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.46 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

