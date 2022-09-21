BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 697,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of BRCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 5,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BRC has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

