BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 697,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of BRCC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.06. 5,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. BRC has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $34.00.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in BRC by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BRC in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
