BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

BOX Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.78. 10,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,909. BOX has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $396,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,382,137 shares in the company, valued at $42,141,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 213.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 590,800 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 440,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 222,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 201,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 141,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading

