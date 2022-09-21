Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) fell 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.17. 14,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 887,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.
Several brokerages recently commented on BOWL. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.
Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of March 27, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.
