Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.49. 25,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,915,187. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.51 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

