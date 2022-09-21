Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 306.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

DexCom stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,178. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

