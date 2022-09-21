Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,753,000 after purchasing an additional 931,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 82,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

Insider Activity

Unity Software Price Performance

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,251 shares in the company, valued at $14,436,690.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,367 shares of company stock worth $1,229,421 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 55,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.