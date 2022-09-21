Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 592 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hexcel comprises approximately 1.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Hexcel worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Price Performance

Hexcel stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. 13,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,450. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $65.82.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.