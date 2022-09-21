Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,930 shares of company stock worth $17,905,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 105,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 685,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,214 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.01. 5,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,134. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

