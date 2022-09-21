Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Up 8.8% in August

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $689,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,145,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,930 shares of company stock worth $17,905,398 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance
Shares of BAH traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.01. 5,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,134. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
Read More
