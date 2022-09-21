Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $27,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $50.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,846.63. 9,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,922.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,041.18. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

