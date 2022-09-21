Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Up 2.9%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.13. 50,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 254,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

