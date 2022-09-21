Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.49. The company had a trading volume of 36,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

