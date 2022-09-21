Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after buying an additional 138,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $6.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $615.64. 26,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,666. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

