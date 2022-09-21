Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $75.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.93 and a 52-week high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.