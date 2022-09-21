Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,612,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.