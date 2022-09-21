Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $918,234,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $518,188,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth $406,514,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.84. 76,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,681. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.25. The stock has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

