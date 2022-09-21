Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,869,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOE traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,312. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.