Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.72. 91,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,968. The company has a market cap of $119.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

