Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

NYSE SHEL traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,017. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

