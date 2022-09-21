Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.9 %

Chubb stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.86. 25,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,058. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

