BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.6%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.87 and last traded at C$20.87. Approximately 16,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 31,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.75.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.48.
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.
Further Reading
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.