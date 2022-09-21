BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.6%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.87 and last traded at C$20.87. Approximately 16,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 31,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.75.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.48.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

