BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Down 2.6%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 14,721,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,189,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.