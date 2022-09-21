BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$12.59 and last traded at C$12.59. Approximately 165,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 291,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.52.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.05.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

