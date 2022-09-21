BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Shares Up 0.5%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.01 and last traded at C$19.01. 101,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 209,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.91.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$19.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.10.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

