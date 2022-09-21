BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Shares Up 0.1%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.63 and last traded at C$13.62. 98,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 164,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.61.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.94.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

