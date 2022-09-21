bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.58. bluebird bio shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 127,676 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $500.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,805 shares of company stock worth $213,636 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of bluebird bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,136,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after buying an additional 195,005 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 37.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 573,073 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.