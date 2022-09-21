Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.59. 3,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,984. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

