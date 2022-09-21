Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Markel accounts for about 1.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 500.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel Stock Down 2.0 %

Markel stock traded down $23.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,176.20. The stock had a trading volume of 65,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,380. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,226.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.90. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,162.00 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.